The 24th match of the IPL 2023 saw a CSK vs RCB clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru wherein MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs. The hosts lost an almost-won match as while chasing in an IPL game as they were 140/3 after 12 overs but as soon as they lost du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell their innings derailed and they ended up being on the losing side.

Mahipal Lomror who has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the number three for the last three matches has not been able to leave his impact and has got out cheaply. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has raised questions on his appointment at number three and has suggested the RCB management play Suyash Prabhudessai for the No. 3 spot.

'Mahipal Lomror doesn't bat at No.3 even for his state team': Wasim Jaffer

"Mahipal Lomror doesn't bat at No.3 even for his state team. It's far too up for his standard. They are definitely missing Rajat Patdiar and it puts a lot of pressure on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to come good. If they don't come good and if they don't bat deep, they are in trouble", Wasim Jaffer said to ESPNcricinfo.

"Suyash Prabhudessai bats for Goa at the top of the order. He is probably one of those guys who can bat at three, and then Lomrom actually bats at five, six and seven for Rajasthan. He can come down. Even for Rajasthan Royals, he has batted at five or six", Jaffer continued.

"Anuj Rawat can also strike. But all they've got are Indian guys who haven't done the job yet. But I feel Suyash Prabhudessai is better off batting at three rather than six or seven", Jaffer said.

Mahipal Lomror got out for a duck in RCB's recent match against the Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru and it looks like the team will try someone else in his place in their next match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table and will next face Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in match 27 of the tournament.