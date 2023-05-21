IPL 2023: What Is The Cut-off Time For RCB Vs GT Match To Start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns against Gujarat Titans in Match 70 of IPL 2023, the final league stage game of the season. The game is crucial in the sense that it will decide RCB’s fate in the tournament. RCB must win the match against GT in order to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. They are currently at 14 points on the table and with the Mumbai Indians defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 69 and reaching 16 points, RCB requires two more points to make it to the knockouts.

However, rain might interrupt RCB's climb on the points table and may even hold the side back from reaching the business end of the competition. There are concerns that the match between RCB and GT might get washed out. But some good news from the ground has arrived, claiming that covers are off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM. The ground staff is currently busy draining extra water from the outfield.

What is the cut-off time for the RCB vs GT match to start?

According to Star Sports, the toss is scheduled to take place at 7:45 PM and the match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The covers have been removed and the ground staff are busy drying out the wet field.

In case the match gets washed out, RCB will suffer a huge loss as they won't be able to make it to the playoffs. Each team will be awarded one point each if rain washes out the match and then RCB will only be able to finish on 15 points.

Mumbai Indians have reached 16 points after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the first game of the day. Mumbai will qualify for the playoffs if the match gets washed out or if RCB suffers defeat at the hands of GT.

Image: BCCI