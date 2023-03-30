IPL 2023: Why Virat Kohli Sold Most Of His Cars? RCB Superstar Gives 'Solid' Reason

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli is often known to be one of the greatest batsmen in today's modern cricketing world and has played match-winning knocks for his team. Virat is also known to be a great fan of automobiles and also has a lot of cars in his collection. Kohli is currently part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will look forward to his performance in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

While speaking on his love for automobiles during a recent chat on Royal Challengers Bangalore YouTube channel Virat said that most of his cars were impulsive buys and he had hardly traveled in them. Due to this reason, he ended up selling his cars. “Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or traveling in them as well. Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to", Virat said.

He further said, “I am just back to playing the way I do. There’s still a lot of room to get to my best which hopefully happens in the IPL if I can get to the level I want to play at and help the team and it will be exciting.”

“I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don’t feel like owning ‘toys’ as such, it is about being practical", Virat Kohli added.

Virat Kohli has been one of the key performers of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League over the years but the fans saw a dip in his form in the last season. Virat scored 341 runs at a strike rate of 115.99 in 16 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will be played on April 2, 2023.