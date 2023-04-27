IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Spinners Guide Rajasthan Royals To 32-run Win Over CSK

Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL table here on Thursday.

Jaiswal (77 off 43) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament before Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) provided the final flourish to register the highest total -- 202 for five -- at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Spinners Adam Zampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube's (52) best efforts.

With the win, the Royals moved to the top of the table, while CSK drop down to third.

In contrast to RR, CSK openers found the going tough before Gaikwad, who was dropped on four, broke the shackles and hit Jason Holder (0/49) for a four over mid on before cracking a six over deep backward square leg in the fourth over.

RR skipper Sanju Samson intensified the pressure by bowling spin from both ends and the move paid dividends.

Devon Conway (8) continued to struggle and with the required run rate increasing he was forced to hit a Zampa delivery flat to Sandeep Sharma at mid off.

Unperturbed by the wicket, Gaikwad kept stealing boundaries every over to keep the scoreboard ticking before Zampa struck once again to get rid of the dangerman.

CSK were 72 for two at the halfway mark.

Ashwin (2/35) then snared the wickets Ajinkya Rahane (15) and "Impact Player" Ambati Rayudu (0) to further dent CSK's chances. But Dube had different plans. He upped the ante, hitting some much-needed sixes to give CSK a glimmer of hope.

The all-rounder brought his third consecutive half century with the help of four sixes and two fours. However, he couldn't take his side over the line.

Earlier opening the innings, Jaiswal started on an aggressive note, hitting boundaries all around the ground.

He targeted Akash Singh (0/32), hitting three fours in the very first over. The youngster hit the first ball of the match wide over cover and then send the next two to deep extra cover and deep midwicket for the same result.

The Rajasthan opener then went on to collect 18 runs off Singh's second over. Jaiswal sent the ball to the boundary three times and also launched one for a six over long on.

With Tushar Deshpande (2/42) and Singh being punished, CSK skipper MS Dhoni introduced spin in the form of Maheesh Theekshana (1/24), who bowled a good opening spell.

Jaiswal, however, raced to his half century in 26 balls.

Jos Buttler too joined the party, hitting a few boundaries. Together the two stitched an 86-run opening stand before the Englishman's sedate 27-run knock was brought to an end by Ravindra Jadeja (1/32).

The CSK bowlers were able to restrict the boundaries after the wicket and then fashioned a mini batting collapse.

Returning for his second spell, Deshpande dismissed skipper Sanju Samson (17) and also got the prized wicket of Jaiswal, who was batting with aplomb, in the 14th over.

Theekshana then returned to send the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer (8) packing.

Padikkl and Jurel then added added 48 runs towards the fag of the innings.

Image: BCCI