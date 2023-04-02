IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan Names 'Jodi Number One' From Last Season; 'They Both Had Never...'

Zaheer Khan, who currently is a part of Mumbai Indians team management in IPL 2023, heaps praise on a player who used to be a foremost part of the MI team. Moreover, the former India bowler also took the name of the coach with whom the player has formed a successful nexus, and even termed the player-coach pair as "Jodi number one". The pair is none other than Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra.

Zaheer Khan was all praise for Hardik Pandya, as the player led his side to a successful start in IPL 2023. Khan stated that Hardik is an impact player and plays different roles exceptionally well. Moreover, Khan reminisced about the previous season of the IPL, where Gujarat Titans reigned supreme over other teams. Contemplating GT's title win last year, Zak commented that the coming together of Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, who never captained before, turned into an advantage and fructified in the end.

'That's why Nehra and Pandya's partnership emerged as the Jodi No. 1': Ashish Nehra

"If you talk about an impact player, Hardik is the ideal impact player. In the situation where he bats, at number five or six, it is not easy, especially in this format where you have to use the last three or four overs to bat at a particular strike rate while facing ten to twelve deliveries. That's his speciality. His hand speed is exceptional and for a batter to have that hand speed and catch the ball, very few players can actually do that. Even when bowling, he can bowl at any phase, he is an all-phase bowler which is an asset."

"If you look at the IPL 2022, what we saw was that Hardik had never captained before. That was an advantage for Ashish Nehra as well because when you haven't been a captain before, you want to learn the most about it. That's why Nehra and Pandya's partnership emerged as the Jodi No. 1 last season," said Khan on Jio Cinema

Gujarat Titans squad

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.