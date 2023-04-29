IPL: Ashish Nehra Floors Murali Karthik In A Classic 'The Boys' Moment - WATCH

On Saturday, during the IPL 2023 match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, coach Ashish Nehra was in high spirits. He was determined to avenge the previous loss at the hands of KKR at home a few weeks ago. When Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami combined to dismiss the KKR middle order, Nehra gave a thumbs up and grinned at the camera. As KKR concluded their innings with Andre Russell's dismissal and a total of 179 for 7, Nehra applauded his team's bowlers.

During the rain delay, a hilarious incident occurred between Nehra and presenter Murali Karthik, which was later broadcasted at the end of KKR's innings. The footage showed Nehra playfully attacking his former teammate's private area as they discussed the game before the start. Karthik fell to the ground in apparent pain, while Nehra couldn't stop laughing. Later, Kartik called it "unexplainable" when asked about the incident in the commentary box.

KKR vs GT

Despite batting first at home, KKR struggled as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the only player who performed well while the others failed to provide support. Little dismissed the successively even consistent scorers like Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana. Rinku Singh, the hero of the previous match against Gujarat Titans, also failed to make an impact on the scoreboard. Gurbaz's 81 off 39 balls, along with Andre Russell's 34 off 19, guided KKR to a total of 179 for 7.

In the second innings of the IPL 2023 match, Shubman Gill delivered a concrete onset as he smashed 49 off 35 balls. Hardik Pandya also contributed with 26 off 20 balls. Vijay Shankar and David Miller then took command as they put on an unbeaten partnership of 87 runs to help their side win by seven wickets. Josh Little was named the player of the match for picking up two wickets for 25 runs.

Image: JioCinema