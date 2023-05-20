IPL: David Warner Lauds Ashish Nehra's Coaching Abilities, 'He's Like A Soccer Coach...'

David Warner lauded Ashish Nehra's unique coaching skills in the Indian Premier League, comparing him to a football coach. The Delhi Capitals captain showed up on the latest episode of ‘Breakfast with Champions’ where he shed light on his time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. On being asked about working alongside greats of Indian cricket like Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra in SRH, the 36-year-old provided an interesting take.

While responding to host Gaurav Kapoor, David Warner hilariously compared Ashish Nehra’s coaching style to the likes of a soccer manager. At the same time, the DC captain heaped praises on the former Indian pacer and said his style of coaching is something that is required in modern-day T20 cricket. Here’s what Warner had to say about the Gujarat Titans head coach.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs DC Today IPL Match Live Score: Pathirana Opens His Tally, Reduces DC To 131/6

“You had some real characters on the team, “ said Gaurav while bringing up the topic and naming players like Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and Ashish Nehra. Agreeing with the host, Warner said, “I love being around them. One, not that there are two legends of Indian cricket. The fact that they are ripping blokes. Absolutely amazing blokes. Like, I love them”.

'This is how 20-20 coaching should be': David Warner on Ashish Nehra

Further shedding his thoughts on Nehra as the coach, Warner said, “He is like a soccer coach. Walking up and down the thing. Like, what? And I’m like, this is new, this is new coaching. This is innovation. This is how 20-20 coaching should be”.

ALSO READ | KKR Vs LSG Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score: Check Weather Update, Pitch Report And More

“I want to see him throw his hat one day. I wanna see him get on the head mic. You know like, just, ‘Tell him to go over there. What’s he playing that shot for? I’d love to see that. And he goes like this (imitates Nehra covering his mouth). I am like, no one’s gonna lip-read you. He’s bowling the next ball. He’s bowling the next ball. Like, they are not gonna yell out there and go,” Warner added.

As pointed out during the interview, GT head coach Ashish Nehra has emerged as quite an animated character during his time in the coaching role. The cameras have spotted him having animated chats with captain Hardik Pandya during multiple games in IPL 2023. It has only made the game more interesting, as Nehra remains a fan favorite.