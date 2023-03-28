Last Updated:

IPL: Michael Hussey Left Amazed By MS Dhoni's Batting Display In CSK Practice - WATCH

During a practice session ahead of IPL 2023, MS Dhoni showcased his incredible 6-hitting prowess. Dhoni will be the head of the CSK team yet again.

IPL 2023
 
Prateek Arya
Prateek Arya
MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey

MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey


IPL 2023: With less than three days left at the start of the festival of cricket, MS Dhoni has seemingly picked up his 6-hitting form. The captain of the Chennai Super Kings franchise graced the field during a batting practice session and on many occasions sent the ball to quite a distance. Upon witnessing the power-hitting of the 41-year-old fans on social media became optimistic about CSK's 5th IPL title. 

MS Dhoni, who will be leading the CSK side for yet another season, has showcased his trademark shots at a practice session that took place at Chepauk. The former Indian captain walked onto the pitch to a deafening loud cheer by the fans. Following that, the Mahi picked up the bat and then placed a few out of the park. Michael Hussey was amazed by the reaction of the crowd and ended up appreciating their support even during practice.

Watch Dhoni hit huge sixes during CSK's practice session

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule

  • GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on  April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
  • RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs PBKS on  April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs CSK  on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST
