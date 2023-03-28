IPL 2023: With less than three days left at the start of the festival of cricket, MS Dhoni has seemingly picked up his 6-hitting form. The captain of the Chennai Super Kings franchise graced the field during a batting practice session and on many occasions sent the ball to quite a distance. Upon witnessing the power-hitting of the 41-year-old fans on social media became optimistic about CSK's 5th IPL title.

MS Dhoni, who will be leading the CSK side for yet another season, has showcased his trademark shots at a practice session that took place at Chepauk. The former Indian captain walked onto the pitch to a deafening loud cheer by the fans. Following that, the Mahi picked up the bat and then placed a few out of the park. Michael Hussey was amazed by the reaction of the crowd and ended up appreciating their support even during practice.

Watch Dhoni hit huge sixes during CSK's practice session

THALA 🔥 — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 27, 2023

This man owns the streets 🔥 Most loved cricketer of all time! — Cricket Updates Official (@Cric8_updates) March 27, 2023

Calmest Man’s entry making huge noice in Cheupak.



ROAR FOR THALA DHONI 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) March 27, 2023

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

