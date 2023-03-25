Last Updated:

IPL: Fans Sing Song For R Ashwin During RR's Training Session; Cricketer Responds - WATCH

During a Rajasthan Royals training season, fans sang a song for Ravichandran Ashwin. The cricketer saw the funny side and responded to the fans.

Prateek Arya
Ashwin in RR training nets

Image: rajasthanroyals/twitter


IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from March 31, 2023 and the spirit about the impending league has started to take off. The players have been reconvening with their squads and soon all the members will be with their franchises. The training sessions have also begun, and stills and videos of them are coming out slowly from the official social media handles of different franchises. One of the them was recently posted by Rajasthan Royals in which fans could be seen singing for R Ashwin.

A video of a training session has been posted by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, and in it Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen with a bat smiling at the gesture of the fans singing "Jhalak dikh la ja.." for him. The Indian spinner also acknowledged and said, "Kal aata hoon".

This would be Ashwin's 2nd season with Rajasthan Royals, the spinner previously played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Rising Pune Supergiants and Chennai Superkings, in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023

RR Squad for IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna (injured), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

RR IPL 2023 schedule

  •  Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)
  • Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)
  • Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)
  • Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)
