IPL: Fans Sing Song For R Ashwin During RR's Training Session; Cricketer Responds - WATCH

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from March 31, 2023 and the spirit about the impending league has started to take off. The players have been reconvening with their squads and soon all the members will be with their franchises. The training sessions have also begun, and stills and videos of them are coming out slowly from the official social media handles of different franchises. One of the them was recently posted by Rajasthan Royals in which fans could be seen singing for R Ashwin.

A video of a training session has been posted by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, and in it Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen with a bat smiling at the gesture of the fans singing "Jhalak dikh la ja.." for him. The Indian spinner also acknowledged and said, "Kal aata hoon".

Fans at SMS >>> 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/IkvbhsAhmz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2023

This would be Ashwin's 2nd season with Rajasthan Royals, the spinner previously played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Rising Pune Supergiants and Chennai Superkings, in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023

RR Squad for IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna (injured), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

RR IPL 2023 schedule