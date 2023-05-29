IPL Final: Will There Be A Super Over In CSK Vs GT Match? Here's All You Need To Know

Rain gods haven't been kind on the Reserve Day as the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has come to a halt. The match was originally scheduled to take place on 28th May, 2023 but persistent rain forced the management to shift the match further towards the Reserve Day. But what will happen if the Reserve Day too gets washed out?

Both CSK batsmen and Gujarat players had to leave the ground when the scoreboard showed 4/0 in Chennai's favour. The match could start without losing further two overs if time permits. 12:06 AM is the last designated time for a five-over match as to complete an IPL game at least five overs need to be bowled.

Umpires will have the last say and depending on the conditions it remains to be seen what will be the revised conditions. If a five-over match cannot be constituted the umpires will try to organise a super-over to decide the outcome of the match. The Super Over will be the last-gasp method to grind out a result out of this much-anticipated match.

But if Super Over cannot be completed Gujarat Titans will be declared the champions by virtue of finishing the league stage on top. They registered 20 points in their tally while CSK amassed 17 points in the points table.

Here's the equation of DLS par scores at the end of 5 overs for CSK

43/0

49/1

56/2

65/3

77/4

94/5

Overwise breakdown of DLS par scores for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

215 runs in 20 overs

207 runs in 19 overs

198 runs in 18 overs

190 runs in 17 overs

181 runs in 16 overs

171 runs in 15 overs

162 runs in 14 overs

153 runs in 13 overs

143 runs in 12 overs

133 runs in 11 overs

123 runs in 10 overs

112 runs in 9 overs

101 runs in 8 overs

90 runs in 7 overs

78 runs in 6 overs

66 runs in 5 overs

CSK vs GT Playing XIs and Impact Subs

CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

GT: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami

Subs: Josh Little, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore