IPL Flashback: How Has CSK Fared In Its Last 9 IPL Finals Under MS Dhoni? Check Full Stats

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 final in a bid to win their fifth IPL title. The 41-year-old Dhoni has won the title 4 times for the 'men in yellow' and he is on the hunt to win it for the fifth time. As he makes his 10th appearance in the IPL final against GT on Sunday, here’s a look at how CSK have performed under Dhoni in their nine appearances in the summit clashes so far.

IPL 2008 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Playing under MS Dhoni in the inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2008, Chennai Super Kings clashed against the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2008 Final. Batting first, CSK scored 163/5 as RR stole a final ball thriller to win the game by 3 runs. RR lifted the trophy and became the first-ever team to win the tournament.

IPL 2010 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Two of the best teams in the running of IPL, CSK clashed against Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of IPL 2010. Batting first CSK scored 168/5 courtesy of Suresh Raina’s 57* off 35, before restricting MI to 146/9 in the second innings. With the win, MS Dhoni became the first-ever Indian captain to lift the prestigious IPL trophy.

IPL 2011 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Making a title defense in IPL 2011, the Men In Yellow faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash. Murali Vijay’s 95 off 52 lifted CSK to a gigantic total of 205/5 as Ravichandran Ashwin’s 3/16 helped reduce RCB to 147/8 in the second innings. CSK won the match by a whopping 58 runs and became the first team to win the IPL twice, that too in consecutive campaigns.

IPL 2012 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The MS Dhoni-led side reached the IPL final for the third consecutive time in 2012, where they faced Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite scoring 190/3 in the first innings, CSK failed to defend the total as KKR cruised to the win by five runs. Suresh Raina scored 73 off 38 for Chennai in the match.

IPL 2013 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

CSK made it to the IPL final for the fourth time in a row in 2013 and faced Mumbai Indians which was led by a young Rohit Sharma. Despite restricting MI to 148/9 in the first innings, CSK could score only 125 runs and lost the match by 23 runs. This was MI’’s first of the five titles they have won so far.

IPL 2015 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

After Kolkata won their second title in 2014, CSK yet again clashed against MI in the IPL 2015 final. Batting first MI hit 202/5 and restricted Chennai for 161/8 to lift the IPL trophy for the second time. This was CSK’s last appearance in the IPL final until 2018, as they were handed a two-year suspension.

IPL 2018 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Making a comeback to the league after a two-year hiatus, the CSK squad in 2018 was famously called the ‘Daddy’s Army’. CSK restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 178/6 in the first innings, as Shane Watson’s unbeaten 117 off 57 took Chennai through to the win. This was the third IPL trophy triumph for Chennai-based side.

IPL 2019 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

CSK and MI clashed in the summit clash for the third time in IPL’s history during the 2019 season. MI became four-time champions this year after winning the match by just 1 run. Coming back next year, the Rohit Sharma-led side won their fifth title in 2020.

IPL 2021 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK made a thumping comeback from their dismal show in 2020 and reached the IPL 2021 final, their ninth appearance in the final. Faf du Plessis’ 86 off 59 lifted CSK to 192/3 in the first innings, before KKR hit 165/9 in the second innings. With the triumph, MS Dhoni became a four-time IPL-winning skipper.