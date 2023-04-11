IPL: Full List Of Impact Players Used So Far In Indian Premier League 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 saw the introduction of the new Impact Player rule, which enables teams to bring one player into their Playing XI as a substitute. Chennai Super Kings’ Tushar Deshpande became the first player to be substituted as an Impact Player during the GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 opener. Meanwhile, on the completion of 16 games in the season, almost every game so far has seen the rule being used.

Complete list of ‘Impact Players’ used so far in IPL 2023

GT vs CSK: Tushar Dehpande (CSK), Sai Sudharsan (GT)

KKR vs PBKS: Rishi Dhawan (PBKS), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

LSG vs DC: Aman Khan (DC), K Gowtham (LSG)

SRH vs RR: Abdul Samad (SRH), Navdeep Saini (RR)

MI vs RCB: Jason Behrendoff (MI)

LSG vs CSK: Ayush Badoni (LSG), Tushar Dehpande (CSK)

GT vs DC: Khaleel Ahmed (DC), Vijay Shankar (GT)

PBKS vs RR: Dhruv Jurel (RR), Rishi Dhawan (PBKS)

KKR vs RCB: Suyash Sharma (KKR), Anuj Rawat (RCB)

LSG vs SRH: Ayush Badoni (LSG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (SRH)

DC vs RR: Prithvi Shaw (DC), Murugan Ashwin (RR)

CSK vs MI: Kartikeya Singh (MI), Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

GT vs KKR: Josh Little (GT), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

SRH vs PBKS: Sikandar Raza (PBKS)

RCB vs LSG: Ayush Badoni (LSG), Karn Sharma (RCB)

What is the Impact Player rule in IPL?

Under the rule, the teams list five substitutes at the time of naming the original playing XI during the coin toss. The teams will then be able to use any one of the five substitutes as their Impact Player at any point during the game. The player who gets replaced by the Impact Player will take no further part in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.

The captain can bring in the player before the start of the innings, at the end of an over and at a fall of a wicket, or when a batsman decides to retire. However, if the bowling side decides to bring in an Impact Player during an over, at the fall of a wicket, or if a batter retires, the player will be barred from bowling the remaining deliveries of that over. Only an Indian player will be allowed to come in as an Impact Player if the team has already included four overseas players in their playing XI.