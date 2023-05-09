'His Knee Was Totally Finished When He Was Selected For The Indian Team': Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has heaped massive praise on Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy after the latter's impressive performance in IPL 2023. Harbhajan revealed that when he played with Chakravarthy for KKR, the mystery spinner was in a lot of pain because of his knee. Harbhajan said that Chakravarthy was playing while taking injections and applying ice packs.

Harbhajan Singh has disclosed that Chakravarthy came into the Indian team with a bad knee and hence couldn't perform. Harbhajan further added that he spoke to Chakravarthy and it was only that he had to reduce weight to release the pressure from his knee. Harbhajan said Charvarthy's knee is now absolutely fine and has also reduced his weight and is fielding and bowling better on the field. Harbhajan backed Chakravarthy to make a return to the Indian team.

Also Read: 'He Recently Retired': Harbhajan Singh Wants Delhi Capitals To Bring Back Retired IPL Star

"When I played with him (for KKR), he had a lot of pain in his knee. He was playing while taking injections and applying ice packs but he still bowled very well. His knee was totally finished when he was selected for the Indian team," Harbhajan said on Star Sports during the post-match analysis.

"When I had spoken to him, it was only that he had to reduce his weight. There was a lot of pressure on his knee because of his weight. Now the knee is fine, he has reduced his weight and is fielding and bowling better. So this guy has once again joined the line to come into the Indian team," he added.

Also Read: 'Only Then They Perform': Harbhajan Singh Reveals The 'winning Mantra' Of MS Dhoni

Harbhajan highlights Chakravarthy's specialty this season

"The specialty of his bowling this year is that he is bowling at a very good pace. He is not giving the batters a chance to play shots off the back foot once they have gone forward. If you miss that moment once, this guy will take your wicket. He is bowling extremely well and his confidence has increased," Harbhajan said.

"Liam Livingstone had no idea. The bat was somewhere and the eyes were somewhere else, he was beaten all ends up. Then there was a fantastic catch (Rahmanullah Gurbaz's catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma). It is so good to see him making a comeback because a lot of people had written him off," he concluded.

Chakravarthy picked up four wickets in the match against Punjab Kings on Monday. The 31-year-old bowled four overs and gave away just 26 runs. Thanks to Chakravarthy's bowling performance, KKR restricted Punjab Kings to 179/7 in 20 overs. KKR then chased down the target with zero balls remaining, thus winning the match by 5 wickets.

Image: BCCI