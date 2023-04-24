As the 2023 Indian Premier League season reaches its halfway point, the Chennai Super Kings sit comfortably at the top of the table, having won 5 out of their 7 games. All eyes are on the team's legendary former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, who is potentially playing his final IPL season. Despite being 41 years old, Dhoni has been impressive with his leadership skills and batting performances this season.

Meanwhile, another Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, has struggled to find his form at the beginning of the season but has recently shown signs of improvement. Despite Mumbai Indians currently sitting at the 7th position in the league table, they are only 4 points away from the top spot, with a game in hand.

Harbhajan believes Rohit Sharma is more dangerous than MS Dhoni

According to former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, both Dhoni and Sharma are exceptional batters. However, he highlighted that Dhoni is particularly dangerous in the final three overs of the game. In Harbhajan's experience, MS Dhoni is not as deadly as Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan went on to praise Sharma, calling him one of the most dangerous batters in the world, especially when he is able to take the game deep.

“Rohit Sharma, any day, any time. Very difficult batsman to bowl to. I didn’t bowl a lot against Mahendra Singh Dhoni because by the time he came in to bat my spell was almost over. But no matter how much I’ve bowled, got him dismissed as well, in the last three overs of the game, he was a very dangerous player. But most of my overs were done by that time," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"But Rohit Sharma, if we are talking overall, had a very big impact, a class player in terms of batting skill. Dhoni used to be one of the most dangerous players in the game when he used to come in at the end as a finisher, but if Rohit bats from the beginning to the end, then there is no better player than him," he added.

Rohit Sharma is the four-highest all-time run-scorer in the IPL with 6058 runs in 233 matches. He has 41 fifties and one century to his name. Dhoni, on the other hand, is the seventh-highest all-time run-scorer in the tournament with 5039 runs in 241 games. Dhoni has 24 half-centuries to his name.

Image: Twitter/HarbhajanSingh

