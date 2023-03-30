IPL 2023: With just one day left in the 16th edition of the world's toughest T20 league, the fans' excitement is increasing daily. Every team has not started to prepare for their first match and like every other team IPL 2008 winners and last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals have also begun preparations ahead of their first match.

Rajasthan has the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Paddikal, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult. Besides all these players former England Test captain and batsman Joe Root will be appearing for the first time in the Indian Premier League.

It is the first time Joe Root has received an Indian Premier League contract and he has joined the Rajasthan Royals camp. Across this Rajasthan uploaded a video on their official social media handle in which England white-ball captain and opener Jos Buttler was seen introducing his fellow English teammate Joe Root.

'Everyone in here going to learn...': Jos Buttler

Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan!



PS: Wait for 0:35. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BaYSe2PuwH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2023

The video was captioned, "Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan!." While introducing Joe Root, Jos Buttler said, "Guys, the guy i am introducing needs no introduction. I am sure that we have all watched Joe having an amazing career so far, and I know how excited you are to be a part of the IPL, how much are you going to get from it and also how much you going to give to this group. But, of course for us as a team everyone in here going to learn so much from you and everything you will give to the group. So, good luck, enjoy the experience, enjoy everything the Royals and the IPL have to offer, and also look forward to you having a great season.

If we have a brief look at the whole squad of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2023, the team led by Sanju Samson has a pretty solid batting lineup consisting of Jos Buttler, Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashaswi Jaiswal. The team's bowling might look a bit in experience as there is only Trent Boult one of the experienced bowlers in the team. Jason Holder might also add up his experience in the bowling attack but at last, it will be the batsmen who will win matches for the Royals most times.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first match of IPL 2023 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2, 2023.