IPL Legend Hails Shubman For Stellar Century, Draws Epic 'Virat, Rohit & Dhoni' Reference

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made a huge prediction for IPL’s latest superstar Shubman Gill after the 23-year-old smashed his third century in the Indian Premier League 2023. Gill became the talk of the town for the cricketing world by scoring 129 runs off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on Friday. This was his third century in his last four games for the defending champions this season.

Meanwhile, IPL legend Raina, who made his commentary debut in IPL 2023 claimed Shubman Gill will soon perform like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni in the IPL. "The calmness we saw. In such a big match, body language is very important. The sixes he hit later in the match, ones we call pick-up shots. He hit one off Kartikeya, and after that, he realized that he can come into the line and just hit pick-up shots," the former India cricketer said on JioCinema.

"I loved his body language, his self-confidence, self-belief, and he's gotten a habit of playing in big matches. Just look at Virat Kohli, as we saw last year with Jos Buttler. But the performance we saw tonight, whenever we have big games, he will perform as Virat, Rohit, and MS Dhoni have,” Suresh Raina added.

Irrespective of Raina’s comment, Gill’s run in the IPL in the past few years certainly indicates that he will go on to become one of the best players of India. He already seems to be following in the footsteps of his senior India teammates like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He will now face the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at GT’s home ground in Ahmedabad.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu