IPL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch LSG Vs DC IPL 2023 Match On TV And Online

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: In match 3 of the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals. Both teams would be commencing their 2023 camp with this match thus both would like to get off to a winning start, however, only one could come on top, therefore let's see who prevails in LSG Vs DC showdown. The match will take place at the Ekana Sports Club in Lucknow.

To conclude the first double-header of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the teams of LSG and DC will come out to make their first mark in the tournament. The LSG side will be led by KL Rahul, whereas David Warner will be in command of the DC squad in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Thus, with the action all scheduled let's find out how to catch it live. Here are all the details regarding Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live streaming.

When is LSG Vs DC IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will take place on April 1. LSG Vs DC will be played at the Ekana Sports Club in Lucknow. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday April 1.

How to watch LSG Vs DC IPL 2023 match live on TV in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can tune into the Star Sports network to catch LKN vs DC today IPL match live action.

How to watch live streaming of LSG Vs DC IPL 2023 match in India?

Indian fans can watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch and stream LSG Vs DC IPL 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch LKN vs DC today IPL match on the Sky Sports channel. For live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals IPL match, UK fans have to access DAZN app. The match will start at 3 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch and stream LSG Vs DC IPL 2023 match in the US?

Cricket fans in the USA can catch LKN vs DC today match live on Willow TV. To stream LSG Vs DC, fans in the US can access the ESPN+ service. The match will start at 10 AM ET on Saturday.

LKN vs DC probable teams for IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Romario Shepherd, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya