IPL's Most Expensive Player Ever 'coming Home' Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2023

The most expensive signing of IPL 2023, Sam Curran has joined the Punjab Kings franchise for the 16th season of the league. This would be Curran's second stint with PBKS. And thus, the player is set to be coming back to the destination where his IPL journey started.

After becoming an impact player with Chennai Super Kings, Sam Curran was roped in by Punjab Kings, who raised the bar of the bid to the whopping mark of 18.5 crore to grab the services of the player. Now with the playtime is about to begin, Sam Curran has landed in India and has joined the camaraderie of the PBKS team. The franchise posted about the arrival of the English all-rounder on its official Twitter handle.

Before this, Sam Curran got associated with Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab, in 2019. The 24-year-old tasted success in that season with both bat and bowl. He played 9 matches in the IPL 2019 and picked 10 wickets, which also included a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals. With the bat, he played a memorable inning of 55 against KKR for KXIP.

Punjab Kings Team for Indian Premier League 2023: Full squad

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Punjab Kings schedule for IPL 2023