IPL Playoff Scenarios: How Can Delhi Capitals Still Qualify Despite 5 Consecutive Losses

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: David Warner's Delhi Capitals succumbed to their fifth consecutive loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium on Saturday. David Warner has been handed over the captaincy following the absence of Rishabh Pant who got involved in a major car accident in December last year. The Australian has boasted a good personal record this campaign but that hasn't been reflected in his team's performance so far.

What should Delhi Capitals do to qualify for the IPL playoffs

Delhi have lost all their five matches so far and this is their one of the worst starts in the Indian Premier League. Having accumulated a very competitive squad the sole target of the team management would be to claim a berth in the IPL playoffs. But given Delhi's current poor run of form, it would be a mountain to climb.

Back to the drawing board for us after a tough loss at Chinnaswamy.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/N11n5H10lv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2023

If Delhi are to defy the odds they need to lodge at least eight victories in their next nine matches. Kolkata Knight Riders also staged a brilliant comeback in IPL 2021 and they went on to lose to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final. Despite Warner scoring runs he hasn't been the quickest in this format and the DC skipper has to bring in some changes to cope with the needed scenario for his side. Delhi need to follow that path as except for Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore they are one of the franchises that haven't managed to lift the title on occasion at least.

The likes of Prithvi Shaw haven't fired with the bath and the Ricky Ponting-led franchise would hope they get the necessary backing from their players in the rest of the games. Delhi will now face Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf on April 20th.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Ishan Porel