IPL Points Table 2023 After LSG Vs MI Match: Lucknow Squash Mumbai's Top-two Dreams

MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's heroics went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow in IPL 2023. Lucknow leapfrogged Mumbai into second place as the five-time champions are demoted to the fourth position. LSG have strengthened their Playoff hopes with this victory.

A brilliant last over from Mohsin Khan saw the home side record a brilliant victory over Mumbai.

Qualification scenario for Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans became the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. Lucknow have brightened its chances while Mumbai's task has become more complicated.

With Royal Challengers Bangalore also have two games to spare Mumbai would hope Virat Kohli's side loses at least one game which could further amplify their chances. Lucknow have a pretty simple equation: win and seal a playoff berth. Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders still remain in the playoff contention and the situation will become more clearer in the coming games.

LSG vs MI: As it happened

Mohsin Khan made a fine comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off the final over against the destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday. Marcus Stoinis flaunted his raw power on way to an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls as LSG recovered from a poor start to post 177 for three after Mumbai opted to bowl.

Mumbai were on course for a comfortable win but fluffed the chase in the second half of the innings to end with 172 for five in 20 overs. Mohsin, who missed the whole of domestic season due to a shoulder injury, helped LSG take a major step towards a top-four finish by holding nerve in the final over. Mumbai too remain in contention for a play-off spot despite the loss. Chasing 178 was not going to easy on this pitch but Rohit Sharma (37 off 25) and Ishan Kishan (59 off 39) raised possibility of a comfortable chase with a 90-run opening wicket stand off 58 balls.

Kishan looked in menacing touch while Rohit hit two sublime sixes to give a strong indication that he was back to his best. However, both fell to leggie Ravi Bishnoi in his successive overs as the hosts were back into the game. Going for shots from ball one was not the best option on this surface and even the usually unstoppable Suryakumar Yadav experienced that in the middle. A master at extracting runs behind the wicket, he went for his trademark scoop shot off pacer Yash Thakur but ended up hitting it back to the stumps.

Mumbai needed 53 off the last 30 balls and with Nehal Wadhera and Tim David in the middle and Cameron Green yet to come, there was arsenal left in the tank. However, David could not finish the game like he did against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the competition.

