IPL Points Table 2023 After MI Vs SRH Match: All Eyes On RCB Vs GT Match

Mumbai Indians have defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to move to the fourth place on the IPL table. Riding on Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal's explosive batting, the visitors posted 200 runs on the board. Mumbai lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan pretty early, but a brilliant hundred from Cameron Green ensured they stay in the hunt for the IPL playoffs.

IPL points table

With Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Gujarat Titans all eyes will be glued on television because this particular match can decide the fate of both RCB and MI. Mumbai is now fourth with 16 points and has a net run rate of -0.044. RCB does boast a greater run rate of 0.180 but they need to get the better of Gujarat to have any kind of chance for their qualification to the last four.

Let's have a look at the IPL points table.

Mumbai would hope RCB loses their match to Gujarat, or the match gets washed out as it is pouring heavily in Bangalore currently.