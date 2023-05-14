IPL points table 2023: Check latest IPL standings after PBKS beats DC by 31 runs

IPL 2023 witnessed a certain change after Saturday's doubleheader- SRH vs LSG and DC vs PBKS. Both the matches produced supreme as well as below-par cricketing action and in the end, it was Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, who secured victory and pushed alterations on the points table. Super Giants are in the top 4 again, whereas Kings are still positioned in the mid.

Buoyed by their thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad once again displayed their batting prowess and put up 182 on the board. Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Abdul Samad all chipped with their brief fiery innings. Heinrich Klassen was the top scorer for SRH. He made 47 off 29.

Chasing 183, LSG endured a shaky start and the game was hanging in balance almost through their innings. However, the 16th over of the match turned out to be the match-defining one for LSG as in it Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran scored 30 runs of Abhishek Sharma. A total of 5 sixes were hit in the over. Pooran, who played 44 off 13, was the game-changer but the man of the match award was given to Prerak Mankad for anchoring the innings and in the process scoring 64 off 45 balls.

In the second match, PBKS took on Delhi Capitals in a must-win match. Batting first Punjab Kings looked out of sorts. As wickets were tumbling, Prabhsimran Singh was in a league of his own. The opener scored 103 off 65, yet, Punjab could only post 167 on the board. In reply, DC got off to a great start. David Warner was in his explosive mood and Delhi was cruising in the powerplay. However, spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar did the trick for PBKS as they caused a collapse and ended up stopping Capitals 31 runs before the target. Prabhsimran was adjudged the player of the match. With the loss, Delhi Capitals are officially out of the playoffs race.

IPL Points Table 2023: LSG in top 4, DC officially out

Victory over SRH brought LSG back into the top 4. As for PBKS, they are in a position in which they have been finishing for the last 4 seasons. Can PBKS break the curse of 6th position this season? All to look forward to. Here's the updated IPL standings.

The Indian Premier League action will continue. Today on Super Sunday another doubleheader is in the awaits. RR and RCB will lock horns in the afternoon and CSK will take on KKR later in the evening.