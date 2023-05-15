IPL Points Table 2023: Check Latest IPL Standings after RCB and KKR overwhelm RR and CSK

The IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a couple of changes after Sunday's doubleheader- RR vs RCB and CSK vs KKR. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders registered one-sided victories in their respective matches. The battle for the playoff spots intensifies.

As IPL 2023 is at a crucial stage all the teams are seeking to play their A game and some thrilling action has so far transpired as a result of that. However, Sunday's matches were a total contrast as RCB and KKR picked up comfortable wins. The first game of the day was RR vs RCB, and in it, batting first RCB posted a competitive total of 171. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell again stepped up for the team with half-century scores. Virat Kohli once again had a quiet day at the office. He scored 18 off 19 balls. Rajasthan Royals, who have twice amassed a total past 200 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the prevalent season got it all wrong this time and incurred a crushing loss of 112 runs. The below-par batting performance of RR can be explained by their scorecard which showcases 35 out of the total 59 runs made by Shimron Hetmyer. Wayne Parnell was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional bowling figures of 3 overs 10 runs and 3 wickets.

In the second match, CSK squared off against KKR. Chepauk has always remained a fortress for Chennai Super Kings but on the day it seemed KKR had deciphered the code to beat CSK on their home turf. MS Dhoni's men could only put on 144 on the board. In reply, KKR approached the target cautiously, and courtesy of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's half-centuries, Kolkata won the match by 6 wickets. Rinku was given the Player of the Match award for his 43-ball 54 runs.

IPL Points Table 2023: RCB at the edge of the Playoff region

With the win, RCB has progressed to the 5th spot, whereas RR has plummeted to the 6th spot. KKR is at 7th. CSK on the other hand is unmoved from the 2nd spot. Gujarat Titans are still the table toppers. Here are the updated IPL team standings. Take a peek at where your favourite team stands.

The Indian Premier League 2023 action will continue. Today, Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.