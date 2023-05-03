IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standing After LSG Vs CSK Gets Called Off

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants shared a point each as match 45 of the Indian Premier League got washed off after just 19.2 overs of play. Earlier in the day, MS Dhoni won the coin toss and opted to bowl first. CSK then controlled proceedings with limited runs and wickets at regular intervals, reducing LSG to 44/5 inside 10 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants then slowly crawled their way up and reached 125/7 in 19.2 overs, courtesy of Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 59 off 33. Nicholas Pooran, with a knock of 20 runs in 31 balls was the other top scorer for the team being led by Krunal Pandya in KL Rahul’s absence. Star opener Kyle Mayers hit 14 runs in 17 balls, while Manan Vohra scored 10 runs in 11 balls.

On the bowling front, Moeen Ali was the most impressive MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bowler as he notched up figures of 2/13 in four overs. The Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana returned with figures of 2/37 and 2/22, respectively. The game also marked the on-field comeback of star all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who has recovered from an injury.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after LSG vs CSK match

While the game was half-cooked, CSK and LSG now sit at second and third, respectively in the IPL 2023 points table. Both teams have won five games each and have returned with losses on four occasions. However, LSG have a better net run rate of +0.639 and CSK’s NRR sits at +0.329.

Orange Cap in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, despite not batting Devon Conway maintained his position at third in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings as the game concluded. Faf du Plessis remains at the top of the standings with 466 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is second with 428 runs in 9 games. While Conway is at third with 414 runs, Virat Kohli sits at fourth with 364 runs and Ruturaj Gaikwad has 354 to his credit.

Purple Cap in IPL 2023

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami leads the IPL 2023 Purple Cap table with 17 wickets in 9 games. CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande is second with 17 wickets, despite not registering any wickets. Arshdeep Singh is at third as of Wednesday evening with 15 scalps.