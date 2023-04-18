IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: CSK enter top 4 after beating RCB

CSK vs RCB: The IPL points table yet again became a subject of volatility as RCB took on CSK in match 24 of IPL 2023. In the highly competitive encounter, as many as 444 runs were scored and in the end, it was CSK, who came out as the winner. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 8 runs.

Whenever Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings come across a formidable contest emanates. This time it was no different. Batting first Chennai Super Kings lost the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad early but Devon Convey and a reaffirmed Ajinkya Rahane got things underway. The duo put on a quick-fire 74 runs and laid the foundation of reaching a potential big total. Following Rahane's dismissal, Shivam Dube came to the fore and started to take apart the RCB bowling. Dube hit 5 sixes in his innings, including the one which measured an enormous distance of 111 meters. Convey and Dube were together till the 170 mark and after that both fell. The Kiwi played a sublime knock of 83 runs, whereas Dube made a brisk 52 off 26 balls. The finishing cameos of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja took CSK to a monumental score of 226.

Chasing 227, RCB lost Virat Kohli on the third ball of their innings. Following that, Mahipal Lomror, who was given a promotion got out without troubling the scoreboard. At 15 for 2, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell got together and began to deal in fours and sixes. With their 126-run partnership, the duo was threatening to take the game away from Chennai, but their identical innings- Maxwell (76 off 36) and (62 off 33)- ended in the same way, i.e., a skier landing the gloves of MS Dhoni. The dismissals of set batsmen rattled Bangalore and they ended up falling short by 8 runs. Devon Convey became the player of the match for his 83 off 45.

IPL 2023 Points table: CSK soars to No.3 after win over RCB

After securing victory over RCB, Chennai Super Kings made further progress in the IPL 2023 points table. Here's the updated standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis takes the lead in Orange Cap race

Faf du Plessis takes the lead in the Orange Cap race. Venkatesh Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are in touching distance, whereas Virat Kohli is also in contention. Here's the updated Orange Cap scenario of IPL 2023.

IPL Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads but only just

The race for the Purple Cap remains unfazed. Yuzvendra Chahal is at top, followed by Mark Wood. Here's how the race for the Purple headwear is panning out.

The IPL action is set to continue. Today, SRH will take on MI. The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and it is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.

