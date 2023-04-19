IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: MI at sixth spot after win vs SRH

The MI vs SRH game witnessed many highlights and the result of it affected the IPL points table. The enthralling cricket action ended with Mumbai Indians picking a 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Cameron Green became the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 64.

Match 25 of the IPL 2023 saw yet another thrilling encounter. Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad were coming off at the back of successive victories and the match was going to put a break on the victory run of one of the teams. Batting first MI got off to a decent start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan played at the rate of 9 in the powerplay. Cameron Green, who came in at three brought solidarity to the Mumbai Indians innings and played the anchor's role to go unbeaten after scoring 64 off 40 balls. Tilak Verma and Tim David also chipped in with important contributions as Mumbai set a big target of 193 for SRH.

In reply, Hyderabad did not get the ideal start. The star of their last match, Harry Brook fell cheaply just after scoring 11 runs. At the 8.4 overs mark, SRH lost their captain Aiden Markram and were reeling at 71/3. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals the Sunrisers were in the hunt to get the job done. However, after Mayank Agarwal held out at the score of 132, the daunting task went beyond reach. With 20 runs to get in the last over and only non-recognized batsmen on the crease, Arjun Tendulkar got the opportunity to finish the proceedings. The left-armer gave only 5 runs in the last over and took his maiden wicket in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thus the bottom line of the match was formed which is, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians move up in standings

With the win, Mumbai Indians have travelled a couple of places up on the IPL 2023 Points Table. Rajasthan Royals remain at the top. Here's the updated scenario of standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis leads the race

The MI vs SRH match did not provide much leeway to the Orange Cap race. Faf du Plessis is still at the top. Here's the updated picture of the Orange Cap standings.

IPL Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal sits at top

Much like the Orange cap race, the Purple cap positions also did not alter after MI vs SRH game. Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the race. Here are the top contenders for Purple Cap.

The IPL action will continue. Today, Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.