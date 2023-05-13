IPL Points Table 2023: Who Has Orange Cap And Purple Cap After MI Beat Gujarat Titans

The Indian Premier League witnessed another iconic encounter as Mumbai Indians kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-run win against Gujarat Titans. The defending champions did put up a late effort but Rashid Khan's valiant innings went in vain as Mumbai managed to sneak past the defending champions. The IPL table also has seen a couple of changes as Mumbai climbed up to the third position.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and sent Mumbai to bat first. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL hundred Rohit Sharma and co posted a mammoth 218 runs on the board. Gujarat started crumbling under pressure and at one point lost five wickets when the score was 55.

But a brilliant Rashid Khan had other plans. The Afghanistan spinner wrapped his pads up and registered a 32-ball 79 and almost led Gujarat to the desired target. Mumbai now have 14 points in 12 matches while Gujarat remain at the top of the IPL table with 16 points.

MI vs GT: Updated Purple Cap standings after IPL 2023 Match 57

Rashid Khan: 23 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.78 Yuzvendra Chahal: 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.90 Piyush Chawla: 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 18.78 Mohammad Shami: 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.15 Tushar Deshpande: 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.78

MI vs GT: Updated Orange Cap standings after IPL 2023 Match 57

Faf du Plessis: 576 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.60 Yashasvi Jaiswal: 576 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 Suryakumar Yadav: 479 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.55 Shubman Gill: 475 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.18 Devon Conway: 468 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52:00

IPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians back in top 3