IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: CSK On Top, KKR Rise After Beating RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore were not able to get past Kolkata Knight Riders' target of 201 runs and lost the match by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was the second time that RCB lost to KKR in the IPL 2023 as they previously lost to them by 81 runs in match nine of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders put up a total of 200/5 wherein for the first time in the tournament the KKR openers put up a solid opening partnership and the opening duo of Narayan Jagadeesan and Jason Roy added 83 runs for the first wicket. Roy scored 56 runs in 29 balls which included four fours and five sixes. After the openers dismissed skipper Nitish Rana took the charge and scored 48 runs in just 21 deliveries and hit three fours and four gigantic sixes. The innings were given the finishing touches by Rinku Singh and David Wiese who ended up playing cameos of 18 and 12 runs respectively.

Chasing the target, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first wicket inside the first three overs as Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a score of 17 runs. The middle order failed yet again and batsmen including Shabaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell got out in single digits. Skipper Virat Kohli held the innings from one end and scored 54 runs off 37 balls which included six fours. In the end, the target was big enough for RCB and they ended up being on the losing side by 21 runs.

IPL Points Table: Knight Riders rise after winning RCB vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders have moved to the seventh spot in the updated IPL 2023 points table following their win over RCB. KKR now has six points from eight matches with three wins behind their name. Royal Challengers Bangalore remain in fifth place and have eight points out of eight matches. CSK and GT are the teams that are placed in the top two spots of the standings with ten points from seven matches. RR and LSG sit at the third and fourth spots with eight points from seven matches.

IPL Points Table: Updated Orange Cap Standings

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Faf du Plessis leads the orange cap standings and has scored 422 runs from eight matches. Faf is followed by his teammate and fellow opener Virat Kohli who has scored 333 runs till now from eight games. Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is in the third spot and has 314 runs from seven matches and is followed by DC skipper David Warner who has scored 306 runs from seven matches. KKR batsman Venkatesh Iyer is in the fifth spot with 279 from seven games.

IPL Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammed Siraj leads the purple cap standings and has 14 wickets from eight games. Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan follows in second place and has 14 wickets out of seven matches with Siraj having a better economy rate. Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy stands in third place with 13 wickets from eight matches. Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has till now picked up 13 wickets from seven games and is at the fourth spot. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in fifth place with 12 wickets from seven matches.