The IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a certain change as Super Sunday became the bearer of high-octane thrilling action. Another doubleheader- CSK vs PBKS and MI vs RR- was scheduled on the card. Besides the points table, the matches also propelled major alterations in the Orange and Purple cap race.

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings initiated the day's process. Since the Chepauk was the battleground, a run-fest was expected to go about. The presumption turned into actuality as Chennai Super Kings post a huge total of 200 on the board. Devon Conway was the stand-out performer from the CSK innings. The Kiwi batsman scored 92 off 52. MS Dhoni also made the fans erupt with his onslaught in the end.

In reply, Punjab Kings got the ideal start as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh were on song. The duo capitalized on the powerplay and maintained a run rate of over 11. However, midway in the innings, Chennai bowlers brought back the equation into balance as they removed the top order. At 92 for 3, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone got together and took the responsibility to take the ship forward, and succeeded in it , however, fell at the business end. In the end, a cameo by Jitesh Sharma, and last-over heroics from Sikandar Raza gave PBKS the ultimate win. Hence the bottom line of the match formed- PBKS beat CSK by 4 wickets. Convey was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional innings.

In the second match of the day, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals came on to bat first and courtesy of an immaculate display of batting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals put on a monumental target of 213 in front of MI. Jaswal scored a blistering knock of 124 off 62 balls.

Buoyed by the tremendous score, RR carried the momentum in the second innings and removed the birthday boy Rohit Sharma early on. Ishan Kishan also struggled to get his timing right and soon fell after contributing 28 off 23. At 76 for 2 after 8.2 overs, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav paired up and began to take on the Royals' bowlers. Both added vital runs for their side and brought the team on course for a victory. In the quest to get the target both held out, however, with capable batsmen like Tilak Verma and Tim David present in the ranks the team had no reason to panic. Both Verma and David exhibited big-hitting prowess and finished off in style. MI won the match by 6 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal received the Player of the Match award for his memorable innings.

IPL Points Table 2023: Gujarat Titans unmatched at top, MI makes progress

With Rajasthan Royals failing in their endeavor to beat Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans are unmoved from top. Here's the updated points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Purple Cap in IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal displaces Faf du Plessis from top

With an emphatic century, Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken the leading position in the Orange Cap race. Moreover, Devon Conway has also entered the trifecta at the top. Here's the new scenario of the Orange headwear.

Purple Cap in IPL 2023

Upon picking 3 scalps in the match against PBKS, Tushar Deshpande has reached the summit of the Purple Cap race. He has so far taken 17 wickets in the prevalent season. Here's the updated picture of the Purple Cap contendership.

The Indian Premier League action will continue. Today, Lucknow Super Giants will battle it out against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.