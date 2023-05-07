IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: DC moves to 9th spot post win over RCB

The IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a major change after Saturday's doubleheader. On the day the contests that took place are- CSK vs MI and DC vs RCB. In both matches the chasing sides i.e., Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals secured a thumping win over their respective opponents.

MI vs CSK arguably remains the most anticipated encounter in every IPL. In their earlier meeting, it was CSK, who picked up an easy win, since then a month passed but the scenario remained the same. In the reverse fixture, it was Chennai Super Kings who got the win after Mumbai Indians set up a meager 139 runs on the board. MS Dhoni's men won by 6 wickets. Matheesha Pathirana was adjudged the man of the match for his incredible spell of 3 for 15 from 4 overs.

In the second match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore collided with Delhi Capitals. Considering what transpired between Virat Kohli and Saurav Ganguly early on in the tournament when both sides met, the reverse fixture at Arun Jaitley Stadium had all the hype. Batting first RCB was given a good headstart by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli continued after Du Plessis fell at the score of 82. Kohli scored 55 before being held out in the 16th over. For Bangalore Mahipal Lomror stepped up and scored an incredible 54 off 29.

In reply, Delhi Capitals showed intentions to chase the target at the start. David Warner and Phil Salt scored at the rate of 12 in the powerplay. After Warner's departure, Salt got the support from Mitchell Marsh, the two maintained the blazing strike rate and took the game away from Bangalore. Both fell before the target was achieved, however, Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel made sure that nothing goes wrong this time. DC won the match by 7 wickets. Phil Salt became the man of the match for scoring 87 off 45.

IPL Points Table 2023: Delhi Capitals finally make a move up

After a long stretch of sitting at the bottom position, Delhi Capitals have progressed on the points table. Following the win over RCB, Captals is now 9th on the IPL 2023 Points Table. Here's the updated scenario.

IPL Orange Cap 2023: Faf du Plessis still leads

Faf du Plessis is leading the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 511 runs. Devon Conway, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli are also in the race. Here's how the Orange Cap contention looks like.

IPL Purple Cap 2023: Tushar Deshpande is at the top

Tushar Deshpande has been a breakout player this season. He is leading the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets. Take a peek at the Purple Cap standings.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. It's Super Sunday today and another doubleheader awaits. It is GT vs LSG in the afternoon and in the evening RR will square off against SRH.