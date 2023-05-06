IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: GT Increases The Gap In Top Two Spots

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans were able to achieve a convincing victory over the Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in match 48 of the IPL 2023. The Sanju Samson's side was not able to win the GT vs RR match on their home turf and ended up being on the losing side in a low-scoring encounter. Titans with the win have yet again strengthened their place in the top position of the IPL Points Table.

Rajasthan Royals batting first in the match were not allowed were wrapped up for a score of 118 and the team was not even allowed to play their full quota of 20 overs. No batsman from the Royals batting line up was allowed to stay at the crease by the Titans' bowlers and it was skipper Sanju Samson who top-scored with 30 runs off 20 balls. Rashid Khan was the pick of the wickets from GT's side and he ended the innings with figures of 3/14 in four overs.

Chasing the target, the visitors didn't find any difficulty as openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave their team a solid start. The openers added 71 runs for the first wickets before Gill got out for 36 off 35 balls. Saha and Hardik Pandya ensured that their team win the match by nine wickets and also strengthened their place in the top two positions of the points table.

IPL Points Table 2023: Titans strengthened their place in the top two teams

Gujarat Titans after defeating Rajasthan Royals convincingly in match 48 of IPL 2023 have also strengthened their place in the points table. Titans have cemented their place on the top spot with 14 points out of ten matches and are followed by LSG and CSK on the number two and three with 11 points respectively. RR is in the fourth spot with ten points out of ten matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap Standings after GT vs RR match

Coming to the updated orange cap standings after GT vs RR IPL 2023 match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis tops the list with 466 runs out of nine matches and is followed by Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and has 442 runs from ten matches. CSK's Devon Conway is in third place with 414 runs from ten matches whereas Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill is in the fourth spot with 375 runs from ten matches. RCB batsman Virat Kohli is in the fifth spot with 364 runs from nine matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings after GT vs RR match

The updated purple cap list features, GT bowlers Mohammed Sham and Rashid Khan in the top place with 18 wickets from ten matches whereas CSK's Tushar Deshpande holds the third spot with 17 wickets from ten matches. PBKS PBKS's pacer Arshdeep Singh is in 4th place and the left-arm quick has 16 wickets from ten games. Mumbai Indians leg spinner Piyush Chawla holds 5th place with 15 wickets from ten matches.