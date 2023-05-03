IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: GT On The Top Even After Loss Vs DC

The Gujarat Titans were not able to get over the line in GT vs DC IPL 2023 match and lost to Delhi Capitals by five runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya-led side was not able to chase down the target of 131 and ended up being on the losing side after Ishant Sharma saved 12 runs in the last over.

Batting first in the match, Delhi Capitals were wrapped up by the Gujarat Titans bowlers at a score of 130/8 wherein Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowler. Shami ended the innings with figures of 4/11 in his quota of four overs and dismissed the likes of Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey.

Chasing the target Gujarat Titans also didn't have a good start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, and David Miller for single-digit scores, and at one point they were 31/4. Hardik Pandya held the other end and played an innings of 59* off 53 balls at a strike rate of 111.32. His innings included seven fours. In the end, the target proved too much for the home side and they lost the match by five runs.

IPL Points Table 2023: Titans and Capitals maintain the top and bottom spot

Despite losing to Delhi Capitals in the previous match, Gujarat Titans have maintained their top spot and are at 12 points from nine matches with six wins and three losses. Titans are followed by Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings who are in the second, third, and fourth spots with ten points from nine matches each. Capitals as well are placed at the bottom of the table despite the win against GT.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap Standings after GT vs DC match

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis maintain the top spot and has scored 466 runs from nine matches at an average of 58.25. Faf is followed by RR's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who has scored 428 runs from nine games. The third, fourth, and fifth spot is followed by CSK's Devon Conway, RCB's Virat Kohli, and CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad. They have scored 414, 364, and 354 in nine matches respectively.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings after GT vs DC match

Mohammed Shami has now topped the purple cap standings and has 17 wickets from nine matches followed by CSK's Tushar Deshpande who has also picked 17 wickets from nine games. RCB's Mohammed Siraj, GT's Rashid Khan, and PBKS's Arshdeep Singh share the third, fourth, and fifth spots with 15 wickets in nine matches respectively.