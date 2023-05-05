IPL points table for 2023 saw no change in its standings as Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad faced yet another loss in the Indian Premier League 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In match 47 played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. KKR defeated SRH by five runs and are placed in the same position they were placed in before the match.

Batting first in the match, Kolkata Knight Riders put up a first-innings score of 171/9 wherein skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh ended up playing knocks of 42 and 46 runs respectively, and anchored the KKR middle order. However, no other batsman from the visitors' side was able to stay at the crease for long and SRH bowlers struck continuously throughout the innings.

Chasing the target the home team didn't have a good start as they lost the first four wickets inside the powerplay and top batsmen like Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, and Rahul Tripathi were back in the pavilion. Skipper Aiden Markram tried to play an anchor's innings and made 41 runs off 40 balls but soon got dismissed. No other batter after this was allowed to stay at the crease for long and at the end, KKR won the match by five runs.

IPL Points Table 2023: KKR and SRH maintain the 8th and 9th spot

Even though after winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained the eighth spot and now have four wins out of ten matches with six losses. SRH on the other hand also didn't face any loss from the defeat and is in ninth place with three wins out of nine matches. Sunrisers are followed by the Delhi Capitals in the last spot whereas, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings are in the top four places.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap Standings after KKR and SRH match

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis maintain his top spot and has scored 466 runs from nine matches and is followed by RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who has 428 runs from nine games. CSK's Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in third and fifth place with 414 and 354 runs from ten matches respectively. RCB batsman Virat Kohli is in the fourth spot with 364 runs from nine matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings after KKR and SRH match

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammed Shami is at the top spot and has 17 wickets from nine matches. Shami is followed by CSK's Tushar Deshpande who also has 17 wickets from ten matches. PBKS's pacer Arshdeep Singh is in third place and the left-arm quick has 16 wickets from ten games. MI's Piyush Chawla and RCB's Mohammed Siraj are in the fourth and fifth position with 15 wickets respectively.