The IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a major change as Lucknow Super Giants registered a clinical victory over Punjab Kings. After an ordinary batting performance against Gujarat Titans, the LSG came back to hit the second-highest score in the history of the IPL. PBKS could not keep up with the catching game and lost the match by a huge margin of 56 runs.

In the past week, KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants received some serious flak over the way they messed up the run chase against GT, but the team came up with a reply and delivered it at the place that matters. Batting first, Super Giants got off to a flier. Kyle Mayers looked in sublime touch once again, and while Rahul fell cheaply the youngster Ayush Badoni took the opportunity to introduce himself at the big stage. Following the blitz of Badoni and Mayers, Marcus Stoinis took the peddle and played an extraordinary knock of 72 off 40. Stoinis and Pooran made sure that the flow of runs continue to pour in at a rate of above 12. The relentless attack by the batters became the bearer of LSG putting 257 on the board, the second highest score behind RCB's 263 that came in IPL 2013.

To stay in the hunt, PBKS had to slog from the word go. But losing Shikhar Dhawan at the start and not being able to maintain a competitive run rate in the powerplay did not help their cause. From Punjab's side, Atharva Taide showcased the intention and the positive approach. He got the likely support from Sikandar Raza but not getting the big 16+ overs only kept them in the hunt but only just. With still a significant portion of the game left, the stage where a boundary is needed every ball appeared early, PBKS batsmen had no choice but to throw caution to the wind and in the process lost their wickets. In the end, Punjab Kings bundled out at the score of 201, with one ball left in the completion of the innings. Marcus Stoinis became the man of the match for his all-round performance. Other than Stoinis, Yash Thakur with his 4-wicket haul was also a worthy man of the match contender.

IPL Points Table 2023: Lucknow Super Giants rise, RR on top

After a statement victory, Lucknow Super Giants have risen to the second spot in the IPL Points Table 2023. Rajasthan Royals stays atop. Here's the updated points table. 2

Orange Cap in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis is still at the top of the table. Virat Kohli, Devon Convey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, etc. are in the race too. Here's the scenario of the Orange Cap after match number 38.

IPL Purple Cap 2023: 4-men battle

The race for the Purple Cap is intense as Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Tushar Deshpande are all at 14 wickets. Will it be any one of the four that will finish at the top, or will another player rise during the second half of the tournament? Here's the updated contendership list for Purple Cap after PBKS vs LSG.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. Today a doubleheader is in the awaits. In the afternoon, KKR and GT will lock horns, and in the evening DC and SRH will battle it out to proceed in the league table.