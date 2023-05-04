IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings: MI at sixth spot after win over PBKS

The IPL 2023 Points table witnessed an extensive change after the MI vs PBKS match. The game broke the string of low-scoring matches that had harbored the entertaining league for the last couple of days. Eventually, it was Mumbai Indians, who secured yet another victory batting second.

After some cheerful scenes at the toss between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the latter's team was put into bat first. Punjab Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh in the second over but Dhawan and Matt Short brought in the fluency. Both players scored at the rate of 9 in the powerplay and the foundation for a good score was laid. As the two held out, the fiery batters Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma got to the crease. The duo built a solid partnership and whacked 6s at will. Livingstone's 82 off 42 and Sharma's 49 off 27 made sure that Punjab reaches a formidable total of 214.

Mumbai Indians, who chased down 212 in their last match against RR, had a similar start as Rohit Sharma went without troubling the scorers. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green struggled to the time right during the powerplay yet gathered 54 before Green got out on the final delivery of the period. Soon, Kishan got into the right stride and he got the support from Suryakumar Yadav, who suddenly picked up form. Kishan and Yadav amassed over 100 runs together and took MI to the brink of another win. As the target approached both SKY and Ishan got out, however, Tim David and Tilak Verma did not panic and yet again finished things off in style. Mumbai Indians registered a 6-wicket win and Ishan Kishan became the player of the match for his 75 off 41.

IPL Points Table 2023: Mumbai Indians make further progress

With a win over Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians have made slight progress on the IPL Points Table. Here are the updated IPL standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis leads Orange Cap race

Wednesday's matches did not pose much impact on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. Faf du Plessis is still in the leading position. Here's the updated scenario.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mohammad Shami is still atop

Much like the Orange Cap, the Purple Cap seedings also did not change. Mohammad Shami is at the top with 17 wickets. Here's the updated picture of Purple Cap.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. Today, SRH and KKR will square off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.