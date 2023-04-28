IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings: Rajasthan Royals goes top of the table

The IPL 2023 Points Table went through a major change as Rajasthan Royals picked up a second straight victory over the beforehand table toppers Chennai Super Kings. Blitz from Young Turks, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Devdutt Padikkal, helped RR put up the highest IPL score ever at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. CSK couldn't keep up with the catching game and fell short by a considerable margin.

Batting first Rajasthan Royals got the ideal start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler showcased attacking cricket in the powerplay. The pair added 86 for the first wicket and laid the foundation for setting up a huge target for CSK. In the middle overs, the Royals' momentum was taken aback by a quick fall of wickets, however, the presence of Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal batting deep in the order gave RR the finishing touch they required. Hence, a score of 202 was achieved.

The MS Dhoni led side had the daunting task of pulling off something unprecedented as in the past no team had scored in excess of 200 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and the odds of happening that twice in one match could have been scant. But the 4-time champions fancied their chance courtesy of the firepower they got. The openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got the team the likely start but not scoring at a quick pace and failing to build a big partnership in the middle pushed CSK at the back. Shivam Dube played a blistering knock of 52 off 33 for Super Kings but on the day it wasn't enough. In the end, RR won the match by 32 runs. Jaiswal was adjudged the player of the match award for his 77 off 43.

IPL Points Table 2023: RR displaces CSK from the top

With the win over CSK, RR has reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. Here's the updated points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL Orange Cap 2023: Faf du Plessis leads the race

Faf du Plessis has taken a sizeable lead at the top. The South African has amassed 422 runs till now in 8 matches. Here's the updated scenario of Orange Cap in IPL 2023.

IPL Purple Cap 2023: Trifecta at the top

Mohammed Siraj still has the cap with 14 wickets. However, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande are also up there with same number of wickets. Here's the picture of the Purple Cap race.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. Today, PBKS will take on LSG in match number 38. The contest is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.