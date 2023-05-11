IPL Points Table, Purple Cap And Orange Cap In IPL 2023: CSK Solidifies Top Four Spot

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bettered their position in the race for the top four positions in the Indian Premier League 2023 standings with their win at Chepauk on Wednesday. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs after defending their first innings total of 167/8. While star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his 1/19 and 21 off 16, Matheesha Pathirana yet again claimed the maximum wickets for the team.

Matheesha Pathirana returned with figures of 3/37 in four overs, helping Chennai Super Kings restrict DC to 140/8 in the second innings. On the other hand, Deepak Chahar also contributed with 2/28 to CSK’s win in Match 55 of IPL 2023. Earlier in the first innings, Shivam Dube hit a maximum of 25 runs in 12 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 24 runs in 18 balls.

Ambati Rayudu hit 23 off 17 during his stay on the crease, whereas Ravindra Jadeja notched up 21 runs in 16 balls. However, the icing on the cake was MS Dhoni’s 20 off nine balls, which included a four and two sixes. Courtesy of the victory, CSK are now three points clear of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 points table.

IPL Points Table: Updated Standings after CSK beat DC at Chepauk

While Gujarat Titans are at the top of the IPL 2023 standings with 16 points in 11 games, CSK sit second with 15 points to their credit. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are third with 12 points, while the Lucknow Super Giants are fourth with 11 points. Here’s a look at the complete IPL 2023 standings, as on Thursday morning.

IPL Points Table: Updated Orange Cap standings after CSK win IPL 2023 Match 55

Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap standings with 576 runs in 11 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK’s Devon Conway is fourth in the list with 468 runs in 12 games. Ruturaj is currently just outside the top-5 highest scorers list with 408 runs in 12 games.

IPL Points Table: Updated Purple Cap standings after CSK win IPL 2023 Match 55

Ravindra Jadeja climbed to seventh in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings on Wednesday, courtesy of his tally of 16 wickets in 12 games. CSK’s Tushar Deshpande is third in the list with 19 wickets in 12 games. He is level on wickets with table topper Mohammed Shami and his teammate Rashid Khan.