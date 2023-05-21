The Lucknow Super Giants were able to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by a narrow margin of just one run. With this thrilling victory at the Eden Gardens,the LSG outfit has now qualified for the playoffs of the 16th edition of the tournament. LSG have made it to their second consecutive playoffs and the team played a lot of consistent cricket this season.

Batting first at the Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants were able to secure a first innings total of 176/8 in the 20 overs wherein Nicholas Pooran was their top scorer and played a stellar innings of 58 runs off 30 odd deliveries. Pooran also gave Lucknow Super Giants the much-needed finishing touch but wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

While chasing the target the Kolkata Knight Riders openers Venkatesh Iyer and Jason Roy gave an explosive start to their team and they added 61 runs in just 5.4 overs but as soon as the openers fell, the team faced a batting collapse which has been a huge factor in Kolkata Knight Riders' downfall this season. KKR heavyweights which includes the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell fell for low scores and got out in single digits. However young batsman Rinku Singh was steady at one end and played an unbeaten knock of 67 runs from 33 balls. Rinku's innings included six fours and four sixes. At last, he was not able to take his team to victory and LSG won the match by one run and as a result qualified for the playoffs.

Updated IPL 2023 Points Table after KKR vs LSG match

READ: MI vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

The updated points table of the Indian Premier League 2023 saw Lucknow Super Giants finish their league stage of the tournament with 17 points and as of now they are in the third spot. Chennai Super Kings are comfortably positioned in the second place with 17 points as they as well defeated DC by 77 runs in match 67 and have also booked themselves a playoffs spot. Gujarat Titans are standing strong in the top position and the team is on 18 points from 13 matches. the fourth spot belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore who have 24 points from 13 matches.

Updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings

The orange cap standings is led by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis who has amassed a total of 702 runs from the 13 matches he has played so far, whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals is in the second place and has scored 625 runs from 14 matches. CSK's Devon Conway has is currently on the third spot after his excellent innings vs DC. The left-handed Kiwi opener has 585 runs from 14 games. Gujarat Titans' batsman Shubman Gill is in the fourth spot and the right-handed batsman till now has scored 576 runs he has played so far. RCB's Virat Kohli stands in fifth place and had 538 runs from the 13 games he has played so far.

Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings

GT bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are in the first and the second spot respectively and both have 23 wickets from 13 games played so far. Rajasthan Royals' bowler Yuzvendra Chahal stands third in the list and has 21 wickets out of 14 games. MI leg spinner Piyush Chawla has 20 wickets from 13 matches and has the fourth position whereas KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy stands fifth and has 20 wickets out of 14 matches