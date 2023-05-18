IPL Points Table, Purple Cap And Orange Cap Standings: DC Spoils The Party For PBKS

The Punjab Kings were not able to go past Delhi Capitals in match 64 of IPL 2023 and lost the match by 15 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The DC vs PBKS match turned out to be high scoring encounter in which the Kings were not able to chase down the target and ended up being on the losing side.

Batting first in the match Delhi Capitals posted a first-innings score of 213/2 in which the visitors got off to a flier wherein openers skipper David Warner and Prithvi Shaw added 94 runs for the first wicket and Shaw ended up scoring a half-century. After the openers got dismissed it was all a Rilee Rossouw show and he played a knock of 82 runs off 37 balls which included six fours and six sixes. In the end, the Capitals were able to get to a good first-innings score.

Chasing the target, the Punjab Kings didn't have the best of starts as their captain Shikhar Dhawan got out for a first-ball duck to Ishant Sharma. Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide tried to attack the DC bowlers but Prabhsimran was dismissed for 22. Taide and Liam Livingstone tried to balance the innings and added 78 runs for the third wicket. Atharva scored a half-century whereas Livingstone was unbeaten till the end of 94. In the end, the match was lost by the Kings and they are almost knocked out of the tournament.

Updated IPL 2023 Points Table after DC vs PBKS match

As the clash between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was a bottom-of-the-table match, the result has not caused any effect on the top four teams wherein Gujarat Titans stand in first place with 18 points from 13 matches and have also qualified for the playoffs. Titans are followed by Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni who have 15 points from 13 games, whereas Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians share the third and the fourth place with 14 and 13 points respectively from 13 games each.

Updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap Standings

The orange cap standings of the Indian Premier League 2023 have seen no changes and it is Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis who stand in the first position with 631 runs out of 12 matches at a strike rate of 154.28. GT opener Shubman Gill follows him and the right-handed batsman has 576 runs out of 13 games and also a strike rate of 146.19. Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals is in third place and the young lefty batsman has 575 runs out of 13 matches at a strike rate of 166.18. CSK's Devon Conway and MI's Suryakumar Yadav are in the fourth and fifth place and the players have scored 498 and 486 runs respectively from 13 matches each.

Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap Standings

The result of the DC vs PBKS match also didn't affect the purple cap standings as Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami still holds the purple cap and has 23 wickets from 13 matches. His teammate Rashid Khan is in second place and he as well has taken 23 wickets out of the 13 games. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal follows him next and the leggie till now has been able to pick 21 wickets out of the 13 games he has played. MI and KKR spinners Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakravarthy with 20 and 19 wickets from 13 matches each.