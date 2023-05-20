IPL Points Table, Purple Cap And Orange Cap Standings: PBKS Out, RR Still With Chance

The Punjab Kings were unable to get over the line against the Rajasthan Royals as they lost to them in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by four wickets. The Kings were not able to defend a score of 188 and the Royals chased down the target in 19.4 overs with four wickets to spare. With Punjab out of the competition after being defeated in the PBKS vs RR match, Rajasthan still has a chance.

Batting first in the match, Punjab Kings put up a score of 187/5 in which after a poor start lower order batsmen Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran added 64 runs for the fifth wicket, Jitesh played a knock of 44 runs off 28 balls and his innings included three fours and three sixes. Apart from Sharma, Curran, and Shahrukh Khan also did an unbeaten 73 runs partnership of 37 balls and both the batsmen finished unbeaten on 49 and 41 respectively.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals also didn't start well as they lost opener Jos Buttler for a duck, however after his wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal did a 49-ball 73-run partnership for the second wicket, and at last the Royals innings was also helped by players like Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. All the batsmen played the cameo innings and contribute to the team's score. At last, RR won the match by four wickets.

Updated IPL 2023 Points Table after PBKS vs RR match

The Indian Premier League 2023 points table didn't show any changes in the top four teams as it was a bottom-of-table encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have maintained their first spot and are at 18 points from 13 games. CSK is also standing firm in the second place with 15 points from 13 games whereas Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 15 and 14 points from 13 matches each.

Updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap Standings after PBKS vs RR match

The orange cap standings are yet again led by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and he has 702 runs from the 13 matches he has played. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal is second on the list and has scored 625 runs from the 14 games he has played till now. Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans stands third in the list and has scored 576 runs from the 13 games he has played till now. RCB's Virat Kohli and CSK opener Devon Conway have the fourth and the fifth place with 538 and 496 runs from 13 games respectively.

Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap Standings after PBKS vs RR match

Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan share the first and the second place and have 23 wickets each from 13 matches respectively. Rajasthan Royals' bowler Yuzvendra Chahal stands third in the list and has 21 wickets out of 14 games. MI leg spinner Piyush Chawla has 20 wickets from 13 matches and has the fourth position whereas KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy stands fifth and has 19 wickets out of 13 matches.