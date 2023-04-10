IPL: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Hilarious Dig At Harsha Bhogle; 'Happy With My Strike Rate Now?'

SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Punjab Kings by a margin of eight wickets in the 14th match of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts didn't face any trouble while chasing a target of 144 and it was a batting masterclass from Rahul Tripathi who scored 74 runs off 48 balls which included ten fours and three sixes.

Though Punjab Kings lost the match at one point they were cruising at 88/9 and were on the verge to get bowled out within their quota of 20 overs but skipper Shikhar Dhawan took the responsibility on himself and was able to take his team to a fighting total of 143/9.

From 88/9 to 143/9 Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 while none of the other batsmen excluding Sam Curran were able to even touch the double figures mark.

During the post-match presentation while Shikhar Dhawan went on to receive the Player of the Match award for his excellent knock he shared a lite moment with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and said, "I hope you'll be happy with my strike rate, Harsha." Shikhar asked this Harsh on a tweet he had made regarding his strike rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals where he scored 86 off 56 balls.

"Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt", Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

