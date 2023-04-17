After enjoying a good few years at the office and thereby making it into the IPL playoffs on three out of the four occasions. Delhi Capitals are again stranded in the string of losses. This season the team has incurred 5 consecutive losses and as the tournament has entered its third week the team is still searching for its first win. The team management led by Ricky Ponting and Ricky Ponting though is working hard to keep the team's morale up.

Following the 5th defeat of the tournament against RCB, Ricky Ponting gave a breakdown of the performance to the team. While DC lost the match by 23 runs, Ponting assembled the team and gave them the important takeaways. As Ponting spoke Sourav Ganguly watched from distance after the IPL 2023 match.

Ricky Ponting highlights key performances from the match

Ricky Ponting gave kudos to the bowlers and stated that while RCB got off to a flier, the bowlers did well to come back into the game. "Good, really good bowling performance. They challenged us early; they got off to a flier. Our attitude and commitment came back, we dragged it back. Kuldeep, where are you mate? Disappointed last game, weren't you? You actually said sorry to me at the end of the game. So mate, don't you ever say sorry to me or anyone for what happens on the cricket field. What I want you to do is bounce back strong and today with 2/23 off four, it was an outstanding spell of bowling. Well done," Ponting said with Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly in attendance.

Back each other, play hard and believe in the process 🙌



📽| Our Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly had some inspirational words for the boys after #RCBvDC 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RickyPonting @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/GV0ZNyFXOP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2023

Ponting then praised Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, and Mitchell March for their valiant performances. "Lalit, I thought you did a good job with the ball as well buddy. Two sixes in that one over otherwise the reason we bought you in today was to bowl those hard overs in the Powerplay, just outside it, and you did a great job as well. Axar you were also great. 1/25 off three and our golden boy Mitchell Marsh, who picks up 2/18 of his couple overs as well. So well done," added Ponting.

Further Ponting talked about the fielding and told the team about the spots where there is room for improvement. "Fielding was good. But it was good without being great. Whenever we take the field next time, I want to take the fielding from being good to great. I want you to go about your own preparations, look at your own vision, work on your own game plan and play it your way. One thing I said about the game, I know you keep on working hard. Keep doing all the right things, then eventually it's going to change. That's the only way we will be able to go forward boys – simple, altogether, as a group, work hard together for each other to turn things around," the legendary former Australia captain pointed out."

RCB vs DC: Ganguly addresses DC squad

"We need to push this aside, back the captain, back each other, and we'll come back fresh next game. We can't get worse than this, we can only get better. 9 games to go and we can win 9 out of 9. Doesn't matter if we qualify or don't qualify, doesn't matter so much at this stage. But let's look inside, play for ourselves, play for our pride and see if we can get there. We are a much better side than what is happening on the field at the moment," Ganguly said.