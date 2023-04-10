IPL: Tushar Deshpande speaks out on 'taking Rohit Sharma's wicket is easy' fake comment

Indin Premier League has already hit its peak as teams have been engaged in fierce battles among themselves. CSK started their IPL 2023 journey with a loss against Gujarat Titans in the opening fixture but victories against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have put them as a title contender this campaign. Amidst all the positivities, a Tushar Deshpande episode seemed to have taken the franchise aback as it seems.

CSK vs MI: Tushar Deshpande calls out fake quote on Rohit Sharma

Deshpande burst into the scene last season as CSK handed him a chance to shine in the yellow jersey and he did moderately well as the pace bowler had a few encouraging moments throughout the campaign. A viral quote was doing the rounds where the player had allegedly claimed that taking Rohit Sharma's wicket is very easy compared to Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The quote apparently irked a section of MI supporters but the Mumbai-born bowler has now come out and called off all the rumours regarding the quote.

He took to Instagram to share a story as he insisted the quote is fake "I have absolute respect for all the legends mentioned above. I did not, and would not, make any such demeaning statements. Stop spreading fake news."

CSK vs MI: Deshpande shines against Mumbai Indians

Deshpande was one of the main catalysts in CSK's seven-wicket win over MI as he took two wickets at the expense of 31 runs in three overs. MS Dhoni's trust in the player is a testament to the player's form as the former Indian skipper believed the player can overcome his issue of bowling no balls in crucial times.

"We believe in him, and when you're new you are under pressure but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure [on Deshpande]. He had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but he can improve by not bowling those no-balls, and by being more consistent.

Deshpande is expected to be on the side when CSK host last season's finalist Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium on 12th April in IPL.

