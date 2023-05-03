Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir got together in a heated exchange in the recent LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match. Bangalore defeated the KL Rahul-led side by a margin of 18 runs and also strengthened their position in the points table. The incident happened when the players were shaking hands after the match and Kyle Mayers went on to say something to Virat as Gambhir went to separate both of them but started an exchange of words with Kohli.

Now a tweet is going viral on social media wherein the UP police have tweeted regarding the matter and captioned, "Bahas karne se bache, humein call karne se nahi. Kisi bhi aapat sthiti mein dial karein 112, which meant, Avoid arguing, not calling us.

Dial 112 in case of any emergency."

UP Police tweet on Virat-Gambhir incident goes viral

The post also had a visual from the argument in the match under which it was written, "Koi bhi masla hamaare liye "Virat" ya "Gambhir" nahi. Kisi bhi aapat sthiti mein 112 dial karein which meant, "No matter is "Virat" or "Gambhir" for us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency."

What was the whole matter?

After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by 18 runs, the players started to handshake after the match during which LSG player Kyle Mayers came up to say something to Virat Kohli. While Gautam Gambhir came up to separate both the players he himself started to exchange words with Virat and the environment became heated.

Both the players were separated from their teammates and were also charged 100% of their match fees after the match.

Coming back to the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore while batting first posted a total of 126/9 wherein, Faf du Plessis was the top scorer from RCB whereas Naveen-ul-Haq also bowled a useful spell and picked up three wickets.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants were not able to chase down RCB's score of 127 and fell short by 18 runs.