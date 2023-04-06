'I've Not Seen Many Smash Boult Over His Head': Zaheer Khan Left In Awe Of PBKS Youngster

Punjab Kings continued their winning run under new captain Shikhar Dhawan, as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by a margin of five runs on Wednesday. Punjab Kings owed their victory largely to youngster Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed to a 90-run opening stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first innings of match no. 8 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. The 22-year-old became the talk of the town as his 60-run knock in 34 balls, helped PBKS score 197/4 and win the game by only five runs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket and Indian pace legend Zaheer Khan was one of the prominent cricketing personalities who shed their thoughts on the youngster’s knock. Zaheer took to his official Twitter handle and said praised Prabhsimran for smashing Boult for an overhead six. “Prabhsimran Singh is in some form, coming in hot after a great Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. I've not seen many smash Boult over his head!,” he tweeted.

Thankyou paji means alot🙏❤️ https://t.co/WK0nzMz1DP — Prabhsimran Singh (@prabhsimran01) April 5, 2023

IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh leaves Guwahati crowd in awe

Playing his 8th match ever in the tournament, Prabhsimran Singh hit 60 individual runs in 34 balls at a staggering strike rate of 176.47. He went on to smash three glorious sixes and seven fours during his innings, against the likes of Boult, KM Asif, R Ashwin, and Jason Holder. He hit one of his best sixes of the night in the 9th over against Boult, by smashing a 136 kmph delivery for a baseball-style slug over the centerfield and into the sightscreen.

The Mohali-based franchise were off to a flying start as Dhawan and Prabhsimran pulled off a run fest to cross the 50-run mark in five overs itself. They went on to add 90 runs for the first wicket partnership before Holder got rid of the youngster. While Jitesh Sharma played a notable cameo knock of 27 runs in 16 balls, Dhawan remained unbeaten after scoring 86 runs in 56 balls.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, RR suffered a few hiccups before Sanju Samson took the game deep with wickets falling around him. The 2008 IPL champions needed 16 runs to win off the final over but fell short by only five runs. While Dhruv Jorel remained not out after scoring 32 off 15 for RR, Nathan Ellis was the best performer with the ball for PBKS with figures of 4/30.