'IPL Zindabad': Ravi Shastri lauds Prabhsimran Singh as he scores maiden IPL century vs DC

On Saturday, the evergreen motto of IPL yet again reverberated as PBKS youngster Prabhsimran Singh registered a match-winning century against Delhi Capitals. Singh become only the 7th uncapped player in IPL history to record a ton. Following his monumental knock Singh has been subjected to immense praise from various experts including former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Having already exhibited the ability to take on the opposition bowlers from the word go, the DC vs PBKS match turned out to be special for Prabhsimran Singh. As an opener, Singh has continuously given PBKS a fiery start, however, on Saturday, the 22-year-old kept going. While other batsmen were finding it hard to settle down on a typical Arun Jaitley stadium pitch, Singh was in a league of his own. The left-hander completed his maiden ton in the IPL and ended up becoming the man of the match. Singh scored 103 off 65 balls.

Also read: RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Ravi Shastri lauds Prabhsimran Singh as he scores maiden IPL century vs DC

The IPL 2023 has proven to be the season of the young stars. In the prevalent edition players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, etc. have already made the cricket world a testament of their mettle, and now joining the list is the stylish PBKS batsman Prabhsim Singh. Following his century, Singh has been showered by acclamations and words of grace. Many experts hailed Prabhsimran for his exceptional knock, and among them is Ravi Shastri, who took to Twitter to express his delight with Singh. Shastri also commended IPL for apparently delivering the opportunity that young cricketers seek. "Stunning innings on a tricky pitch. Bat speed to admire. @IPL Zindabad. What a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent," Shastri wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Stunning innings on a tricky pitch. Bat speed to admire. @IPL Zindabad. What a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. @prabhsimran01 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2023 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iv80EEJ3gv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 13, 2023

Prabhsimran Singh's century drew the end of the road for Delhi Capotals as they are out of the IPL 2023 playoffs race. As for PBKS, the door for the ultimate stage is still open, all they have to do is win their remaining matches. What do you think will PBKS progress?