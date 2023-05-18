Irfan Pathan Backs Indian Legend To Be DC's Head-coach In 2024; 'He Knows Indian Players'

The Delhi Capitals were able to beat the Punjab Kings in match 64 of the IPL 2023 by a margin of 15 runs but the win will not prove to be useful as they are already ruled out of the tournament. However, the team might sack head coach Ricky Ponting at the end of the season, the main question arises who shall become the new coach. Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan feels that former BCCI chief and DC's director of cricket operations Sourav Ganguly shall become the new head coach.

Irfan Pathan thinks that Sourav Ganguly will understand the psychology of the players and will also make a big difference into the side. "The presence of Sourav Ganguly in the Delhi dugout is a big thing. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team", Irfan said on Star Sports

"Dada knows the psychology of Indian players. He Knows how to do it and run the dressing room and Delhi must take advantage of it. At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role", Irfan Pathan said.

Delhi Capitals were ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023 after they faced continuous losses from Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. CSK has now one more match left against CSK and they will be looking to spoil their party to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2023.

Coming back to DC's recent encounter with Punjab Kings, they were able to avenge their last match's defeat and won the match by 15 runs in Dharamshala. Batting first in the match, Delhi Capitals posted a score of 213/2 in their 20 overs and Rilee Russouww top-scored in the match with an unbeaten innings of 82 runs off 37 balls and his innings consisted of six fours and six sixes. Capitals also got a good opening stand when skipper David Warner and Prithvi Shaw added 94 runs for the first wicket and Shaw ended up scoring a half-century.

Chasing the target, PBKS lost the captain Shikhar Dhawan for a duck to Ishant Sharma and Prabhsimran also was not able to repeat last match's heroics and got out for 22. Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone tried to balance the innings and added 78 runs for the third wicket. Atharva scored a half-century whereas Livingstone was unbeaten till the end of 94. At last, the target was big enough for Punjab Kings and they lost the match by 15 runs.