'He Takes All The Limelight': Ishan Kishan Has Some Concerns After 75-run Innings Vs PBKS

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians secured a remarkable 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings. It was MI's second successive above-200 chase, and the heroes of the win are Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. After the match, the two had a friendly encounter where Ishan hilariously blamed SKY for stealing his thunder.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put on a huge 116 stand during the MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match. The partnership not only took Mumbai out of a nervy situation but also removed a major chunk of the huge run-chase. Both successfully crossed the 50-run mark and were on course to take the side home. However, as the risk does not pay off always both fell just before the victory.

'Whenever I play well, He takes the limelight'; Ishan Kishan takes hilarious dig at SKY

Following the match the protagonists of the victory were seemingly elated and were in a mood for some fun. The IPL Twitter channel has released a clip of them frolicking on the ground after the match. In the video, Ishan Kishan could be seen saying, "Jis din mera accha din aata hai uss din yeh pura credit le jaata hai (Whenever I play well, He takes the limelight), " to Suryakumar Yadav.

Mi wins by 6 wickets in reverse encounter

After some cheerful scenes at the toss between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the latter's team was put into bat first. Punjab Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh in the second over but Dhawan and Matt Short brought in the fluency. Both players scored at the rate of 9 in the powerplay and the foundation for a good score was laid. As the two held out, the fiery batters Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma got to the crease. The duo built a solid partnership and whacked 6s at will. Livingstone's 82 off 42 and Sharma's 49 off 27 made sure that Punjab reaches a formidable total of 214.

Mumbai Indians, who chased down 212 in their last match against RR, had a similar start as Rohit Sharma went without troubling the scorers. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green struggled to get the timing right during the powerplay yet gathered 54 before Green got out on the final delivery of the period. Soon, Kishan got into the right stride and he got the support from Suryakumar Yadav, who suddenly picked up form. Kishan and Yadav amassed over 100 runs together and took MI to the brink of another win. As the target approached both SKY and Ishan got out, however, Tim David and Tilak Verma did not panic and yet again finished things off in style. Mumbai Indians registered a 6-wicket win and Ishan Kishan became the player of the match for his 75 off 41.