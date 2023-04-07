'It Is Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool': Moeen Ali Looks Forward Huge CSK Vs MI IPL 2023 Match

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Friday likened the intense battles between his team and record IPL champions Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Mumbai Indians have indeed been the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and Chennai Super Kings are a close second with four trophies. However, both the teams have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost core of their players and their rivalry – also termed as the El Clasico of the IPL – is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians who have 20 wins to show in 34 meetings with CSK.

ALSO READ | CSK vs MI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, head to head record for IPL 2023 match no. 12

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket.

"In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” Moeen told the media here during CSK’s training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

Moeen backed CSK’s strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard wants Mumbai Indians batters to fire in unison against CSK

“I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on.

"He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay,” Moeen said.