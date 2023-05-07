'It Is Very Hard For The Bowlers'; Rashid Khan Reveals Big Drawback Of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans ensured a comfortable victory over Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2023. Riding on Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha’s splendid partnership, the host posted a massive 227 runs on the board. Lucknow tried their best, but could only manage 171 runs as Gujarat registered a massive 56-run win to cement their position at the top of the table.

Rashid Khan, who is touted as one of the best spinners in this shortest format, claimed it becomes very hard for the bowlers since the impact player rules came into place.

Rashid Khan opens up on the Impact player rule

"It was a great win for us but you never know, sometimes in T20s, totals of 230-240 become very less. You have to be fully focussed in giving the 100 per cent effort and that was the discussion we had while coming on to bowling.

"As a team we had in mind that we are defending 180-190. As long as we are going to have that in mind, we are going to be on the right side (of the results). But we never think that we have scored that many runs and be relaxed, it was more about getting the basics right and bowling in the right areas.

"It is very hard for the bowlers nowadays especially with the impact player. You have eight or nine batters in a team and it becomes very hard. If you need 60-65 in the last four overs it is quite gettable nowadays."

Rashid took a brilliant catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers, but he refused to give much importance to it.

"It has happened with us in the past against KKR when they scored 28 runs in the last over (to win). It is cricket, anything is possible but you need to be fully committed in getting the basics right.

"It is the contribution you make to the team, as a fielding unit and that is the kind of support I feel should be there for the bowlers on a wicket like this which is high-scoring. They were going so well and you were required to be giving more than 100 per cent on the field."

Gujarat Titans will now face the Mumbai Indians in the next match in IPL.

With inputs from PTI